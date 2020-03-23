Gov. Holcomb signs stay-at-home executive order for Indiana, businesses find ways to continue operating

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) – A stay-at-home executive order was signed by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb.
Holcomb addressed the state Monday where he announced he signed four executive orders.
The stay-at-home order will start at midnight on March 24 and states people must “remain in their homes except when they are at work or for permitted activities, such as taking care of others, obtaining necessary supplies, and for health and safety.”
All in-house dining has also been ordered to stop. Health Departments will deliver letters to businesses that violate the order and if orders are ignored food and beverage licenses will be suspended.
Because in-house dining has been ordered to stop, Holcomb also signed an executive order that “relaxes the sale of carryout alcoholic beverages for dining establishments.”
The executive orders will remain in effect until April 7. To view them, click here.
Access to government buildings and services will also be limited until that date.
“I’m setting the example by sending state government personnel home to work to the maximum extent possible and closing our facilities to public interaction beginning Tuesday, for at least the next two weeks,” Holcomb said.
As of Monday morning, there were 259 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Indiana. Seven deaths have been reported.
In Downtown New Albany, J Nicolle Salon and Spa owner Jennifer Kennedy had already scaled down her business days before the order took effect.
Instead of seeing clients in person, she said the salon is offering curbside pick up.
"The closure to the businesses, I think it's necessary to help slow the spread and we want to help do our part, but it's definitely devastating to most of the businesses down here," Kennedy said.
She says she is worried about business, but also the health of people in her community.
“We are a little bit concerned, just because its so different and we haven’t experienced anything like this before,” she said.
