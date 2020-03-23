Governor Beshear announces COVID-19 report hotline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hotline to report circumstances where businesses are not compliant with safety and health recommendations is available in Kentucky.
On Monday, Governor Beshear announced residents can report businesses that are open that are not practicing social distancing and the necessary hygiene steps.
The COVID-19 reporting hotline is 1-833-KY-SAFER or (833)-597-2337.
The hotline will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Residents can leave messages after hours to make sure all reports are recorded.
All calls will be answered by a Kentucky Labor Cabinet employee.
Residents here in the Metro can dial 3-1-1 to make a report for those not complying with the social distancing policy.
