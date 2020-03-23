Louisville man with COVID-19 court-ordered to stay home after leaving apartment, neighbors worried

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man who tested positive for the coronavirus had to get a court order to stay at home because he allegedly took a trip to the store when he should’ve been at home.
Court documents show the man’s initials are ‘W.N.’ He lives in a South End Louisville apartment complex, and a neighbor told WAVE 3 News on Monday she’s irritated he left his home.
“It’s just crazy,” Michelle Lear, the man’s neighbor, said. “I’m just afraid not for myself, but my mom.”
Lear’s mother has several complications and is highly susceptible to getting sick. She’s worried about her mother’s health, especially knowing a neighbor has the virus and could have spread it.
"We didn’t even know. Nobody told us about it or anything until I started talking with you,” Lear told WAVE 3 News reporter Jerrica Valtierra.
A court order was put in place to have the man monitored at all times. If he leaves his home again before April 4, he could face criminal charges.
WAVE 3 News reached out to the leasing office of the apartment complex where the man is believed to live. A supervisor told WAVE 3 News they have not formally told the tenants a resident has the coronavirus because they’re waiting on the owners of the complex to work out the details.
Maintenance workers told WAVE 3 News they saw the patient get taken away in an ambulance.
