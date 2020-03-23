Louisville native stationed in Italy talks coronavirus outbreak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the coronavirus continues to spread in Italy, videos have circulated on social media displaying the country’s camaraderie. That togetherness is one of the reasons Louisville native Alexis Rains loves living here.
“It’s awesome," Rains said. "I love it. I want to stay here.”
Rains moved to Italy two years ago when she joined the United States Air Force.
“You know, I wanted to give back to my country, but I wanted to see how I could work in government," Rains said. "And that’s the ultimate goal.”
Little did she know, she’d be caught right in the center of a global crisis. She’s considered essential personnel, and is still working at the Aviano Air Base in Northeast Italy. While there, she’s had a first-hand look at the coronavirus as it cripples her new home.
According to an article from Middle Eastern news network Al Jazeera, the Italian death toll has claimed over 600. Rains says the virus hit in the blink of an eye.
“It came so fast and now everything shut down," Rains said. "It was like a blink and we’re in this mess now.”
It’s a mess that’s making its way to America. As that happens, Rains is keeping an eye on her country and her hometown.
“I told my dad yesterday, ‘you need to limit the amount of people you interact with,’" Rains said. "Because my grandparents are super fragile, his mom is super fragile and you don’t even know who you come in contact with and you could be a carrier for it.”
As both countries continue to fight the virus, Rains hopes America can do enough to contain it so the death toll doesn’t mirror the one in Italy."
“I think we’re on the right track and if people follow the rules, it’ll pass," Rains said. “I think Italy has done it right. I think that they did it too late and I think America needs to fast-track their restrictions. Prolonging it is only going to end up like we are here.”
