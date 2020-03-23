Man found dead inside vehicle in Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was found dead from a gunshot wound inside of a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Rowan Street on a report of a suspicious vehicle around 12:30 a.m. Monday, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
When officers arrived, they found a man inside the vehicle had been shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the victim has not been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
