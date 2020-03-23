Mayor Fischer says 28 coronavirus cases confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that there are 28 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
Fischer made the announcement during his daily media briefing. An hour later, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 21 new cases across Kentucky, bringing the state’s total to 124. Six of the new cases are in Jefferson County, Beshear said.
“As we know, 80 percent of these cases are mild, 14 percent are severe and 5 percent are critical,” Fischer said before offering a reminder to viewers of the importance of social distancing, especially since people could be infected for up to 14 days without experiencing symptoms.
“When you’re hugging on granny, you’re giving granny the virus,” he said. “She’s a person who can have severe consequences.”
Fischer also thanked Louisvillians who stepped outside of their homes on Sunday night and banged on pots and pans in a show of solidarity.
“We need to scare away the virus,” Fischer said, adding that he hopes residents will continue to trend every night at 7 p.m.
