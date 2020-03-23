New Facebook group delights Kentuckians with Beshear memes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mark Twain once said "the human race has only one really effective weapon and that is laughter."
Perhaps that’s why the newest favorite thing on the internet for many Kentuckians is a Facebook group that celebrates the cooler-than-the-other-side-of-the-pillow approach Gov. Andy Beshear has taken to fighting the coronavirus.
During his daily news conferences on the global pandemic, Beshear typically acknowledges Kentuckians using the #togetherKY and #TeamKentucky hash tags on social media, shows some graphs that illustrate the state’s efforts to flatten the curve, and gives an update on Kentucky’s latest case totals.
Through the storm, the rookie governor has navigated his hour-long briefings with a calm demeanor, and Kentuckians seem to be loving it.
The Facebook group, called “andy beshear memes for social distancing teens,” is barely a week old, but already has attracted more than 70,000 followers as of this writing.
Make that 72,000.
When asked about it during his press briefing Sunday, he said simply, “If it makes people smile right now, I’m for it.”
Make that 73,000.
