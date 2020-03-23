NYSE trading floor closes; trades go digital

NEW YORK (WAVE) - For the first time in 228 years, the New York Stock Exchange is temporarily going digital, opening Monday morning without its trading floor.
The unprecedented closure came after two employees tested COVID-19 during medical screenings.
Neither of the patients were on the floor, but the closure is out of an abundance of caution.
Trading will be completely electronic when the bell rings, and buying and selling begins, at 9:30 a.m.
Stock trading will fully happen electronically, which is the norm for other countries.
The London Stock Exchange hasn’t had a trading floor since 1986.
While buying and selling will go on like normal, the hustle and bustle of the trading floor, depicted in blockbuster movies, will close temporarily.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.