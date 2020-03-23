StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Edition

TUESDAY WAVE: Lots of wind shear with this little guy. But the lack of a strong surge of heating/moisture should help offset any severe thunderstorms. At least, that is how it looks on paper. Wind energy on model data rarely changes significantly as the features are larger in scale. However, the fuel portion is more sensitive to wind direction, cloud cover, precipitation falling in advance. There are exceptions to these guidelines, but these are the ones that usually play a role on severe weather locally. As it stands this morning, the fuel portion of this system looks displaced more to our south into TN. If that were to change and adjust back into play for KY once again, we’ll let you know.