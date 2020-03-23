Temporary treatment tents put up outside Louisville hospitals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tents are now being erected outside some Louisville emergency rooms as hospitals prepare for a possible surge of COVID-19 patients.
A tent outside Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital (NWCH) is expected to be operational in days and will serve as a place to identify and separate patients with symptoms of the coronavirus from people seeking medical attention for other ailments and conditions.
“That allows proper procedure to be able to identify those patients deemed as ‘hot’ or potentially COVID, or patients deemed as ‘cold’ that are here for another emergency type of procedure,” NWCH Chief Administrative Officer Charlotte Ipsan said. “All other patients coming for outpatient service that are deemed emergent or urgent will be entering through another area for those outpatients. So we will truly separate emergency department entrants and any main entrants.”
Similar tents have also been put up outside the entrance to the emergency room at UofL Hospital where doctors are preparing to manage a possible surge in patients.
“I feel like I’m seeing five to ten, a shift of patients who are suspicious for COVID-19,” UofL Emergency Room Attending Physician Dr. Martin Huecker said. “But what we’re really worried about is if we start to get 20, 30, a hundred in a day.”
On March 18, Governor Andy Beshear described to WAVE 3 News, plans for what happens if hospitals run out of room.
Beshear said the options include “pop up tents and pharmacies.” He also said non-hospital settings for treatment could include hotels.
