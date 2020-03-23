WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear announces state’s 4th coronavirus-related death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced 21 new cases of the coronavirus around the state, bringing the total to 124.
Six of those cases were reported in Jefferson County, Beshear said. Earlier Monday, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer confirmed a total of 48 cases in Jefferson County.
Before sharing the updated case totals, Beshear reminded Kentuckians that the global pandemic has made life difficult, but not impossible.
“This is a test of our times, of our generation, but I know you and I are up for it,” he said.
The governor announced that an 82-year-old woman from the Lexington area was the latest coronavirus-related death, the state’s fourth.
“We are thinking about her and her family,” he said.
Sunday, Beshear announced that all non-essential businesses were required to close Monday at 8 p.m. And at Monday’s daily briefing, he hinted at taking even more drastic action to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, but he said such measures would not be taken Monday. Several states have ordered residents to stay at home. Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb ordered Hoosiers to stay at home starting Wednesday through April 7, except for essential travel to grocery stores to get supplies, etc.
