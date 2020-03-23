WATCH LIVE: Mayor Fischer says 48 coronavirus cases confirmed in Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that there are 48 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Jefferson County.
During his daily video briefing at 4 p.m., Fischer also said there are 104 confirmed cases across the state. That figure is expected to rise when Gov. Andy Beshear gives his daily briefing from Frankfort at 5 p.m.
“As we know, 80 percent of these cases are mild, 14 percent are severe and 5 percent are critical,” Fischer said before offering a reminder to viewers of the importance of social distancing, especially since people could be infected for up to 14 days without experiencing symptoms.
“When you’re hugging on granny, you’re giving granny the virus,” he said. “She’s a person who can have severe consequences.”
