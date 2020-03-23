With more kids home during coronavirus pandemic, ER doctor issues warning to parents

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While we are giving you all the information we can to keep you and your family safe right now, we want to remind you about something basic as more kids are home.
Accidental shootings involving children are completely preventable and it happens more than it should.
On March 1, a 3-year-old was accidentally shot at a home off South 9th Street in Louisville. That child was taken to the hospital and survived. Then days later, on March 15, another 3-year-old, Fayth Graham, died from a gunshot wound on Lee’s Lane in Louisville.
Dr. Kerry Caperell, an emergency physician at Norton Children's Hospital, has been through too many of these cases.
“I’ve seen and heard the just the heartbreak wails and crying when we have pronounced a young child dead from something like this that is so sudden,” Dr. Caperell said.
So far this year, according to Norton Healthcare, nine children have been taken to Norton Children’s Hospital with gunshot wounds.
According to Aftermath.com, in the US, over 1.69 million kids age 18 and under are living in households with loaded and unlocked firearms, setting the scene for possible tragedy if firearms are not locked and stored properly. With more children at home because schools are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Caperell fears more children could become victims.
“I am concerned given all these factors that we are going to see more children injured accidentally from guns and these other things,” Dr. Caperell said.
On top of that, gun and ammo sales are on the rise as coronavirus concerns spread.
Dr. Caperell says since more families spending time together and home, take the time to properly secure your gun.
“If you have a gun in your home it should be locked up not loaded with a gun lock and the ammunition should be locked in a separate location,” Dr. Caperell said.
It’s also a good idea to explain to kids that guns on tv or video games are different than guns in real life. Also tell children that if they find a gun the best thing to do is leave it alone and find a responsible adult.
