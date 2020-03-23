Woody Allen has new publisher, memoir published Monday

He was with Mia Farrow for more than a decade, and recalls happy times with the "very, very beautiful" actress that would cool over the years, especially after the 1987 birth of their one biological child, Ronan (named Satchel at birth). As he has alleged before, he and Farrow were essentially apart by the time he began dating her daughter Soon-Yi Previn, more than 30 years younger than him, in the early 1990s. "At the very early stages of our new relationship, when lust reigns supreme ... we couldn't keep our hands off each other," he writes of Previn, whom he married in 1997 and to whom he dedicates the book.