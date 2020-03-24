All lanes back open on I-65 N at Crittenden Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPDATE: All lanes are back open.
Trimarc confirmed there were no fatalities and no one was transported to the hospital.
Previous story (Mar 24, 2020 6:18 p.m.):
All lanes of Interstate 65 North at Crittenden Drive are shut down following a crash.
Metrosafe and Trimarc officials said the crash, appearing to involve a single car, happened at mile marker 132.5 at University Blvd around 5:27 p.m.
There is no word on injuries. Louisville Police, Fire and EMS crews are at the scene.
Traffic appears to backed up to the Watterson Expressway. Trimarc says the left 3 lanes on I-65 North have been shut down while crews clear the scene.
