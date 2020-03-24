Amazon closes fulfillment center in Shepherdsville for deep cleaning

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amazon fulfillment center in Shepherdsville has been closed for 48 hours in order to perform deep cleaning within the building.
According to a message from Amazon’s employee hotline, Amazon Fulfillment Center SDF9 has been shut down starting 5:30 p.m. Monday evening in order to perform a deep cleaning of the facility.
The cleaning is being performed to protect employees and associates.
The site intends to open back up for night shift on Wednesday, March 25, and will announce any changes to those plans Wednesday afternoon.
The message stated that all missed time for associates during this closure will be paid.
Calls and email requests on details were referred to Amazon’s public relations department. No further information has been received at this time.
