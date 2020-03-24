Amazon working with Bullitt County Health Department to clean warehouse amid coronavirus concern

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Amazon fulfillment warehouse in Bullitt County is shutting down for a deep clean after multiple cases of COVID-19 reportedly came back positive there.
The Bullitt County Health Department said Tuesday that the people who tested positive are residents of other counties.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed multiple people at the location are in quarantine and recovering. Amazon said they are taking extreme measures to make sure their employees are safe.
Shutting down Warehouse SDF9 is just one way Amazon hopes to stop the spread of this coronavrirus.
Amazon said in a statement: "We are supporting the individuals who are now in quarantine and recovering. We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site."
WAVE 3 News spoke with one employee Tuesday who works right across from SDF9 at SDF4.
He said Amazon did not clear the Amazon warehouse he works in and he was only made aware of the situation by watching the news.
He thinks they're doing a pretty good job of keeping the place sanitized but is still worried because of how closely they work with the other building.
Amazon said all employees at the site in question were made aware of the situation.
They’ve also taken a wide range of additional steps at all warehouses in Louisville and around the country amid this COVID-19 pandemic.
Amazon said all employees who are placed in quarantine will get paid for their two weeks at home.
