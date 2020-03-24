Area florists still in business, despite coronavirus limitations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The coronavirus outbreak has forced the shutdown of various businesses around the country. Earlier this week, Governor Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential retail business to shut down to help contain the spread of the virus.
But florists around town are still operating, with some limitations. While their storefronts are closed, many florists around town are still taking deliveries by phone, and arrangements are still being delivered.
Nanz and Kraft says offers curbside pickup and Eddie Kraft tells us that you can even get a little something extra with your order. Nanz and Kraft has a liquor license so you can send or buy wine and spirits to go with your flowers.
Kraft says that they are seeing steady business during the shutdown, because customers aren’t getting to see their loved ones, so they’re sending flowers and gifts instead.
