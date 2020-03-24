Beshear says all non-life-sustaining businesses will need to close by 8 p.m. Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that all non-life-sustaining businesses will be required to close by 8 p.m. Thursday.
Several states already have enacted such measures to try to slow the spread of the potentially-deadly coronavirus.
During his daily media briefing Tuesday, Beshear rattled off a list of businesses that can remain open, including grocery stores, drug stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, agriculture, transportation providers, financial services, and manufacturing. Restaurants can remain open as long as they are following the delivery and pick-up guidelines already announced, Beshear said.
“It’s just the next step that we need to take,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said he plans to watch the new measure in 10-day increments, but was quick to say he wouldn’t rush to lift the shutdown prematurely.
“This will not last forever," Beshear said. "There will be a light at the end of the tunnel.”
The governor also reported 39 new coronavirus cases in Kentucky since his last update Monday, marking the state’s largest single-day increase in cases.
The new cases bring Kentucky’s total to 163, but Beshear said his office was only able to confirm 29 of the 39 new reports.
“Our cases increase significantly day after day,” he said.
Beshear noted 12 of the newest cases are in Fayette County, and five are in Jefferson County.
The governor said one of the newest patients recently attended a coronavirus party.
“Anyone who goes to something like this may think that they are indestructible, but it is someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” Beshear said. “Don’t be so callous.
“We all owe each other a duty to protect each other. We simply can’t have folks that are doing things like this. This is one that I hope I never have to report on again. This is something that no one should be doing across the Commonwealth.”
Beshear also said four of Kentucky’s patients no longer have the coronavirus.
