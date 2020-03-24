Brown-Forman donates $1 million to COVID-19 response funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Brown-Forman Corporation announced Monday it will be donating $1 million to help assist with the coronavirus response.
The donation will be supporting multiple locations and agencies and will be used to support individuals and industries affected by COVID-19.
“As COVID-19 has spread throughout the world, we want to provide assistance to our communities in this time of great need,” Lawson Whiting, Chief Executive Officer, BrownForman Corporation said in a release. “We are announcing today donations totaling $1 million that will enable us to give back to the people and communities that mean so much to our company.”
Donations will go to the United States Bartender’s Guild Foundation, supporting the hospitality industry, and One Louisville, providing financial assistance to households, businesses, and community-based organizations working at the frontlines of the outbreak in the city.
Brown-Forman will be matching donations dollar-for-dollar to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation up to $100,000, supporting their COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund.
The company is also looking into additional ways to expand their reach and donations internationally.
