Clarksville residents, Fruit of the Loom making masks for medical professionals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Private citizens in Clarksville are gathering materials and getting to work on their sewing machines making masks.
“I just saw a need for them," Marcia Sumler told WAVE 3 News. “My sister-in-law, I saw where she was going to start making them, and I thought, ‘That’s something, I’ve got plenty of fabric, I can do.’”
The ones that Sumler and her sister-in-law are making won’t be work for doctors or nurses on the front lines, but they will work for receptionists and cleaning staff.
“[It is] something I can give out to the community,” she said.
In addition to private citizens making masks, Fruit of the Loom, which is headquartered in Bowling Green, is planning to convert its production line to start making protective masks.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.