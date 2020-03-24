Fischer extends Metro’s emergency order until May 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer extended the city’s emergency order to May 10.
It was originally set to expire on April 12, but during his daily media briefing Tuesday, Fischer said the city needs to take more drastic measures to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The order includes portions of the city’s public parks, including playgrounds, basketball courts and soccer fields. Also, even public toilets will be removed.
“For those who are bummed out about the parks and stuff, I’m bummed, too,” Fischer said. “Too many people have shown they have yet to grasp the serious nature of (the pandemic). This was the next step we had to take. I’m sorry about that.”
Fischer also announced the city now has diagnosed 35 cases of the coronavirus, including his wife. Among today’s newest reported cases is a firefighter with Louisville Fire & Rescue.
This story will be updated.
