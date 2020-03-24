FORECAST: Clouds roll back in with rain tagging along by evening

Thunderstorms, some severe, are possible this evening. (Source: Sebastian Voortman)
By Brian Goode | March 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:04 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • TUESDAY EVENING: A few gusty t-storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Starting off this Tuesday dry but showers will increase from the south/west by the late afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well. We’ll see a quick jump to around 60 or so before the rain; clusters of showers and thunderstorms expected.

Some could contain some gusty winds but severe weather is unlikely at this time. It will be a messy night with heavy downpours for some.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Considerable cloudiness overnight Wednesday night with lows in the 40s.

The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.

Grab-N-GO Weather Update 3/24 4AM

