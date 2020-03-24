FORECAST: Evening showers, thunder possible

- Warmest temperatures of the year so far expected later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain and some rumbles of thunder are possible until midnight, when we dry out. Temperatures will stay generally in the 50s tonight before cooler air moves in toward sunrise.
Clouds will depart during the morning, allowing for sunny skies by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for highs tomorrow.
Partly cloudy skies will be with us Wednesday night, keeping temperatures from falling quite so far. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.
We’ll keep things dry on Thursday as well, with partly sunny skies and a much warmer high in the 70s.
The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.
