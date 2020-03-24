FORECAST: Rain chances increase this afternoon, evening

- THIS EVENING: A few gusty t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain will quickly approach as we move into the afternoon; some lightning may take place, but no severe weather expected. Highs will reach near 60° before the rain moves in.
Off and on downpours and showers are expected all the way into the midnight hour. Temperatures will stay generally in the 50s tonight before cooler air moves in toward sunrise.
Clouds will rule to start off Wednesday, but the current thinking is that they will thin out enough for a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s for highs tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies will take back control during the overnight, keeping our temperatures a tad milder.
The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.