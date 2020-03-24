FORECAST: Showers ending; Sun returns Wednesday

- Warmest temperatures of the year so far expected later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers ending overnight with cool temperatures by morning. You can expect lows generally in the 50s tonight before cooler air moves in toward sunrise.
Grab the shades... the sun makes a comeback Wednesday. Combined with highs in the mid 60s we’re in for a decent day!
Partly cloudy skies will be with us Wednesday night, keeping temperatures from falling quite so far.
Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning. We’ll keep things dry on Thursday as well, with partly sunny skies and a much warmer high in the 70s.
The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.
