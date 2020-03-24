FORECAST: Showers & storms late Tuesday

- A few gusty thunderstorms late Tuesday
- Warmest temperatures of the year so far expected later this week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect the partly cloudy skies to linger into the overnight with cool low temperatures in the 40s by Tuesday morning.
You may want to grab the umbrella on Tuesday. We’ll be dry early in the day, but showers & thunderstorms will increase by the late afternoon and early evening. The chance of severe weather looks confined to areas near southern KY. Highs in the 60s.
Thunderstorms will continue through the evening before exiting most areas by midnight Tuesday night.
All areas will be totally dry by sunrise Wednesday as lows get down into the 40s to near 50 degrees. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the 60s.
The end of the week looks warm with thunderstorms; the best chance for storms looks to be on Saturday.
