Free virtual PE classes offered for elementary school students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All About Kids is helping families in WAVE Country by offering free exercise classes online Tuesday morning.
Classes will be hosted via Zoom. You can download the Zoom app or access the class through zoom.com. In order to participate your device must have a camera.
Spots are limited to the first 40 students for each age group.
- Grades K-5th: 10-10:30 a.m.
- Grades K-5th: 11-11:30 a.m.
All About Kids says they will send further directions, including the meeting ID and password, closer to class time.
For more information, click here.
