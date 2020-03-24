I-65 N at Crittenden Drive shut down due to crash

I-65 N at Crittenden Drive shut down due to crash
A crash a I-65 N at mile marker 132.5 on March 24, 2020. (Source: Trimarc)
By Shellie Sylvestri | March 24, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT - Updated March 24 at 6:18 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes of Interstate 65 North at Crittenden Drive are shut down following a crash.

Metrosafe and Trimarc officials said the crash, appearing to involve a single car, happened at mile marker 132.5 at University Blvd around 5:27 p.m.

There is no word on injuries. Louisville Police, Fire and EMS crews are at the scene.

Traffic appears to backed up to the Watterson Expressway. TRIMARC says the left 3 lanes on I-65 North have been shut down while crews clear the scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.