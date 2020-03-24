Jason’s Deli offering dry goods, meats and cheese for sale by the pound

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As residents of WAVE Country from the shelves at their grocery stores bare, a Louisville delicatessen is has decided to put their inventory up for sale.
The operators of Jason's Deli say they have a large supply of goods on hand at their two locations - 4600 Shelbyville Road in the Shelbyville Road Plaza and at 410 N. Hurstbourne Parkway.
The items available include dry goods, bread, fresh eggs, hard boiled eggs, various deli meats (turkey, smoked turkey, ham, chicken salad, tuna salad, roast beef, pastrami, corned beef and salami by the pound), various cheeses by the pound, peanut butter, pasta, rice, sugar and several other items.
For more information, you can call the Shelbyville Road Plaza store at 502-896-0150 or the N. Hurstbourne Parkway store at 502-410-4101.
