Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor orders residents to stay home due to virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has ordered residents to remain at home for two weeks starting Wednesday except for workers in essential industries or those who need to go outside for groceries and medicine. The governor's order issued Monday mirrors similar orders in adjacent Illinois, Michigan and Ohio to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb's order begins at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday and ends on April 6 at 11:59 p.m., but he said it could be extended. Holcomb said the order was imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The state has reported seven deaths and 259 virus infections.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA BMV
Indiana to extend licenses during its stay-at-home order
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will be automatically extending all state-issued driver's licenses and vehicle registrations as the state enters a two-week stay-at-home period ordered by Gov. Eric Holcomb to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Holcomb on Monday also ordered that all state government offices be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's start of his order that all Hoosiers remain at home, except for workers in essential industries or needed trips for groceries and medicine until at least April 7. Because the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles' branches will be closed during that period, Holcomb ordered an automatic extension of all state-issued licenses and vehicle registrations, among other steps.
CLARKSVILLE-HISTORIC DESIGNATION
Southern Indiana town's neighborhood gets historic nod
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana neighborhood that includes a mix of design styles, including a stately home known locally as “the Witch’s Castle," has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The News and Tribune reports that the designation for Clarksville's Lincoln Heights neighborhood makes it the Ohio River town's first residential historic district. The neighborhood spans just three blocks. But Greg Sekula, who's the Southern Regional Director of Indiana Landmarks, says that “it’s got a distinct character." One of its homes features a turret and that design, combined with the reputation of a woman who once lived there, earned it the nickname “the Witch’s Castle."
INDIANA DEATHS
Judge asked to reconsider double-murder suspect’s release
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — Prosecutors want a northwestern Indiana judge to reconsider his decision to release a man accused in the fatal shootings of a Gary woman and her 13-year-old son, calling him a “substantial" threat to the public. Despite prosecutors’ objections, a Lake County judge allowed 40-year-old Darren "Duke" Taylor Jr. of Indianapolis to be released on his own recognizance and placed on home detention at his parents' Hammond home. But The (Northwest Indiana) Times reports prosecutors said in a Wednesday filing that Taylor “poses a substantial danger to the community.” He's charged in the March 2019 killings of 35-year-old Temia Haywood and Lavell Edmond.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WINNEBAGO-INDUSTRIES
Winnebago stops production, paying 5,000 workers for 2 weeks
FOREST CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and adjust production as demand for the company's products is rapidly changing. The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands. The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida. The company says remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment activities, will continue. Production will stop this week and remain idle through April 12, The company will provide base pay and benefits for two weeks.
INDIANA BEACH-CLOSURE
Owner: Indiana Beach amusement park could reopen this year
MONTICELLO, Ind. (AP) — The owner of a popular Indiana resort that’s been shuttered because of financial issues says it could reopen this year under new ownership. California-based Apex Parks Group owns Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort in Monticello. It said in a statement that no deal has yet been made but that potential buyers have shown interest in acquiring the vacation destination. The Northwest Indiana Times reports that the current owner has been discussing the sale with amusement industry leaders, brokers and investors for more than a year. The 94-year-old resort last month announced it would close before its expected reopening for the summer season.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 2 more coronavirus deaths for a total of 6
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State officials say two more people in Indiana have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths statewide to six. The total number of COVID-19 cases statewide is 201. The 76 newest cases announced Sunday have been reported in 22 counties. The highest number was in Marion County, which is reporting 35 new cases. After that there were eight new cases in Hamilton County. Gov. Eric Holcomb has delayed Indiana’s May 5 primary election until June 2. But he's holding off on ordering residents to stay home as governors elsewhere, including Illinois, have done.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-WELCOME CENTER
Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond closes for deep cleaning
HAMMOND, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Welcome Center in Hammond is closing until further notice for a deep cleaning and disinfecting to fight the spread of the coronavirus. The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority posted a notice on its website announcing the closure of the tourist information center located just off Interstates 80-94. Convention and Visitors Authority President and CEO Speros Batistatos tells The (Northwest Indiana) Times the agency decided to close the center because of the growing number of people infected with the virus and the large number of people who pass through the center __ upwards of 400,000 people per year. He says it doesn't want the virus entering Northwest Indiana through the welcome center.