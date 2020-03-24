Louisville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville firefighter has tested positive for the novel coronavirus according to a notice sent Tuesday by the Mayor’s Press Office.
The notice said the firefighter was showing no symptoms on his last work shift Friday, March 20, but began to display symptoms at home on Sunday, March 22.
The firefighter reported symptoms to a health provider over the phone on Monday. The first responder was tested on Monday, and test results came back positive on Tuesday.
The firefighter who lives outside of Jefferson County, is now self-isolating in his home.
Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness is working with their home county’s health agency and Louisville Fire to determine further courses of action.
The Louisville Fire Department has issued several protocols to protect firefighters since the COVID-19 outbreak, including having vitals checked three times during a 24-hour shift, and sending home firefighters running a fever of more than 100 degrees.
Firefighters sent home are asked to self isolate and to contact health officials if symptoms worsen.
