MSD offers senior discount, donates to help customers in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD has a plan to help customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Louisville MSD participates in the Louisville Water Foundation’s Drops of Kindness and donated $100,000 to the program.
Drops of Kindness helps customers in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties pay their water and wastewater bills.
MSD is also offering a 30 percent discount on wastewater charges for customers who are 65 or older and have a yearly household income of $35,000 or less.
To apply, fill out and submit the Senior Citizen Discount application by clicking or tapping here.
MSD also announced it would waive late fees from March 23 through May 1, 2020, for customers who are having trouble paying their bills. Louisville Water will not turn-off water service to customers who fall behind in their payments during the pandemic.
For more information MSD’s assistance plans, click here.
