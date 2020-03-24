National Corvette Museum offers free educational videos

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WAVE) - The National Corvette Museum has an option to keep kids entertained while school is out during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Vette Academy is a free video series that offers education and fun content for all ages.
"Many museums across the country are offering free virtual content to stay engaged with their audience while attracting new fans. We developed these videos to not only provide educational content, but also be entertaining and engaging," President and CEO of the National Corvette Museum Dr. Sean Preston said.
The videos cover topics related to the Corvette and the Museum in Bowling Green.
Episodes are posted Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. central time on the museum’s website, Facebook or YouTube pages.
