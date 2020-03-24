Non-essential businesses in Louisville turn to curbside pickup systems after closure order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Moving forward with a step toward limiting the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all non-essential businesses to close by 8 p.m. Monday night.
The businesses, like clothing stores, department stores and others, are allowed, however, to provide delivery and curbside pickup to stay operational.
Brewgrass Homebrew Supply on South Preston Street is doing just that. In fact, owner John Ronayne had curbside pickup set up Monday afternoon, hours before the 8 p.m. closure deadline. He said he began serving customers that way days ago, before the governor ordered some businesses to do so.
“There’s only two of us here,” Ronayne said, pointing out different parts of his set up with a spray bottle of sanitizer. “If he gets any closer, there’s an alarm back there that’s going to sound. We’re maintaining healthy social distance. Between every single order, we’ve got our 190 proof corona killer here that we are using to kick this thing right in the butt.”
Ronayne said the restrictions have yet to hurt his business too badly, but he knows others may be taking a harder financial hit.
“I don’t know if we’re going to be out of the woods anytime soon, but if we all kind of stick to this, we’re at least plowing through this all together,” he said.
The restrictions are set to last as long as the Kentucky state of emergency does.
