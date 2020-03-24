Oldham County Board of Education approves 2020 graduation dates

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) – The Oldham County Board of Education approved graduation dates for the 2020 seniors.
The approved dates are below:
- Buckner Alternative High School – Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m.
- Oldham County High School – Saturday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
- North Oldham High School – Saturday, May 30 at 1:30 p.m.
- South Oldham High School – Saturday, May 30 at 5 p.m.
The locations have not been determined. If changes need to be made because of the coronavirus families will be notified.
In addition to the graduation dates, the 2020-2021 calendar has also been approved.
Current highlights for the 2020-2021 calendar are below:
- First day of school August 12, 2020
- Fall Break October 19 to the 23, 2020
- Winter Break December 21, 2020 to January 1, 2021
- Spring Break April 5 to April 9, 2021
- Five Teacher Work days – September 18, October 16, January 4, February 12 and March 12.
- One Conference/Flex day – November 2
- Last day of school – May 24, 2021
- The 10 designated make-up days are (in this order): May 25, May 26, February 15, April 30, May 27, March 12, February 12, May 28, June 1, June 2
The Board also approved the major breaks for the 2021-2022 school year:
- Fall Break, October 18 to 22, 2021
- Winter Break, December 20, 2021 to December 31, 2021
- Spring Break, April 4 to 8, 2022
