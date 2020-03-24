Parts of Louisville parks to close to curb coronavirus spread

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer on Tuesday announced portions of Metro Parks will be closing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Before his announcement, Waterfront Park already had put its own safety measures in place.
“It’s tough for parents to keep their children at home,” father-of-two Freddy Elias said. “That’s a safe thing to do.”
Elias said he knows that safety is always the No. 1 priority, and Waterfront Park officials agree. As of Wednesday, the playgrounds will be closed indefinitely. Visitors, however, will be allowed to enjoy the parks, walking paths and the acres of greenspace there. However, kids won’t be able to step onto the mulch to play in the foreseeable future.
Instead, people will be greeted with a sign that says, “Notice: Closed due to the coronavirus."
"I keep my distance from everyone,” Elias said. “If this place was a bit more crowded, I would certainly not be here. At the same time, people like Carly Ruggles say it’s easy to become restless, cooped up all day.
”I run around the Waterfront Park a lot,” she said. “There is plenty of room to play elsewhere. Maybe kids can start bringing their own toys and playing outside those measures.”
Elias said part of being a parent means getting creative about how to keep your kids occupied.
“Perhaps (you could go) out backyard or maybe taking a stroll in the neighborhood,” Elias said.
Park officials said they’ll continue to monitor the coronavirus situation, and any updates, like reopening, will be announced as needed.
