RYE on Market, Galaxie Bar partner to provide free meals to workers affected by closures

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two NuLu businesses are partnering together to provide meals to those affected by closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RYE on Market and Galaxie Bar have launched the Louisville Family Meal initiative, which provides free meals to service industry workers who have lost their pay due to restaurant and bar closures.
The initiative will be offering 80 meals each day on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Workers affected by the shutdown can sign up for the meal program at Galaxie Bar’s website.
“These times are filled with a lot of uncertainty, and one place where we often turn to find comfort is the dinner table with friends,” said Thor Morgan, RYE and Galaxie partner said in a release. “While we cannot share the hospitality of our own table, we can share some of our food to those who are affected most. We hope to help our community in some small way during this crisis.”
To help fund and expand the program, the group is asking for donations through the group’s GoFundMe page. Every dollar donated will go towards the cost of meals and labor.
