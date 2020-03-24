StormTALK! Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

Rain will make the roads messy later today and this evening. So if you have any errands you need to run, now is the time.
The good news is the main path of this low pressure has shifted a good 100 miles since yesterday. It will take the strong wind energy with it as well as the zones for the highest chance for fuel.
We will still pick up some heavy rain at times, gusty winds up to 30 mph possible and lightning. But nothing severe is expected. Having said that, if you have must-travel plans south ward the TN border, you may run into a few stronger t-storms there this evening.
We will get a nice break Wed, Thu and Fri with the mainly rain chance north of I-64 and perhaps north of WAVE Country. This means a warm surge of air is about to build in.
The bad news is a cold front will run into this warmth at some point on Saturday. That is when our next strong/severe t-storm risk will return. More on that in the coming days.
