UofL’s Satterfield on coronavirus curveball

“In North Carolina they’re saying that they’re not going back to school, at the earliest, until May 15, so that’s roughly two more months,” he said. “Particularly on your senior year, there’s a lot of things getting missed out on. When you think about your senior year, your prom, your graduation, all these things. You’ve just got to try to find the positives in it. We’ve been able to spend a lot more time together, otherwise I wouldn’t be able to spend that time, particularly if you’re in my situation where you’ve got a senior and a junior and sophomore, where they’re gonna be out of the house very soon. So this is actually very beneficial for us as a family to be able to spend some time together.”