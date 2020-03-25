Back to plastic: Meijer asks customers to stop bringing in reusable bags

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - At one time, plastic bags were on the way out. Environmentally conscious shoppers had been using reusable grocery bags, so that fewer plastic bags ended up in landfills. The coronavirus has changed things, for now at least.
Meijer is asking customers at all its stores throughout the Midwest to stop shopping with reusable bags, unless they are using the Meijer Shop & Scan service.
This change is part of the retailer’s ongoing efforts to ensure Meijer team members can do their jobs in the safest manner while ensuring the most sanitary conditions possible in its stores.
The change goes into effect immediately at all Meijer stores.
