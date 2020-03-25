Beshear confirms 35 new coronavirus cases, bringing state total to 198

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced 35 new cases of coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state total to 198.
Beshear confirmed the state’s fifth death, a 75-year-old man from Jefferson County who had underlying conditions.
The governor also said the state now has its first confirmed case involving a patient who recently returned from a spring break trip to Florida.
“Don’t go on spring break,” Beshear said. “You’re going to put yourself and your family at risk. This is something that puts everyone around you at risk.”
Beshear added that while the 35 new cases may sound high, it’s a good sign in that it’s a smaller number than the 39 new cases that were reported Tuesday, during a week when most cities are reporting larger numbers than the day before.
“We are seeing in many places a doubling of coronavirus cases every two days,” Beshear said.
The governor urged Kentuckians to be especially vigilant over the foreseeable future.
“I need you ... to be as diligent as you possibly can,” Beshear said. “It’s going to be really important protect the people around us. The next two to possibly three weeks is going to be absolutely critical in our battle against coronavirus.”
Beshear also announced expanded unemployment benefits that will now be made available for independent contractors, small business owners, substitute teachers and freelance workers, among others. (Click here to find out how to apply for unemployment in Kentucky)
Another piece of good news, he said, was that the state will roll out its first drive-through testing facility next week as a test model, and if it works well, Beshear said he hopes to install more of them around the state.
