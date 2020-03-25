3 charged in deadly shooting at factory

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WAVE) – Three people have been charged after a man was shot and killed outside of a factory.
Leobardo Rodriguez Flores, 37, of Columbus, was shot at Tool Dynamics, located at 835 South Marr Road, on Feb. 26.
After an investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for murder for Eliel Avelar, 31, of Midlothian, Illinois. Avelar was located by U.S. Marshals at a hotel in Chicago. He is currently being held in Cook County, Illinois.
Abraham Jimenez Cesareo, 35, of Columbus and Eladia Jacobo-Ortiz, 34, of Columbus were also arrested in connection to the case. Both were booked into the Bartholomew County Jail and charged with conspiracy to commit serious bodily injury. Both are being held on a $500,000 bond.
