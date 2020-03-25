Company in need of hiring dozens of workers in Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While some people are facing unemployment because of the coronavirus outbreak, one company is looking to hire about 60 people throughout the Louisville and Southern Indiana area.
Some of the new employees would be part of a critical group helping to distribute medical supplies across the county. Others would distribute retail and food products.
The Job Center is hiring for pickers, packers and forklift drivers. They have four locations in Okolona, Shively, Elizabethtown and Jeffersonville, Ind.
The company works with UPS and other vendors, and said it needs people for all shifts. Pay rates range between $12.10 to $15.50 per hour depending on location and job duties. The positions are full time, with a minimum of 40 hours a week. They would be considered “temporary to hire,” meaning given the unprecedented demand for supplies, the job could become permanent.
The company’s CEO, Kit Decker, told WAVE 3 News now is a critical time when people can help in the distribution of much-needed medical supplies, while also getting a paycheck.
The Job Center is headquartered in Cincinnati and has 22 centers in eight states. It currently has 400 openings across the country.
The company is encouraging people to apply online at its website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.