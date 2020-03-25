Fischer says 75-year-old Jefferson County man has died from the coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Wednesday that a Jefferson County man has died from the coronavirus.
The man was 75 years old, and Fischer said he suffered from underlying conditions. His identity was not immediately available.
It’s Jefferson County’s second coronavirus-related death.
During his daily press briefing, Fischer said the county is now up to 35 total cases, and the state now has 157 positive cases. That second number could rise when Gov. Andy Beshear gives his daily briefing at 5 p.m.
“COVID-19 is leaving a lot of families suffering right now,” the mayor said.
Fischer added that three patients are now recovered and no longer showing symptoms. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were being counted in that 35 number.
