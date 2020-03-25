FORECAST: Foggy, cloudy morning before afternoon sunshine

- THIS MORNING: Locally dense valley fog through 10am
- EARLY FRIDAY MORNING: A few gusty t-storms possible
- SATURDAY PM: A period of strong or severe t-storms possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will thin out just in time for some locally dense fog to develop. Once the fog lifts near late morning, increasing amounts of sunshine are expected with highs in the 60s.
Partly cloudy skies will be with us Wednesday night, keeping temperatures from falling quite so far. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.
We’ll keep things dry on Thursday as well, with partly sunny skies and a much warmer high in the 70s. Increasing clouds are expected Thursday night as a weakening area of thunderstorms approaches from the west. Some of the t-storms may try to build more south into northern KY into Friday AM. We’ll watch that. Mild night otherwise.
The pattern looks wet and cool for next week.
