FORECAST: Foggy morning leads to sunnier afternoon

We'll keep things dry on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a much warmer high in the 70s. (Source: Pexels)
By Brian Goode | March 17, 2020 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:29 AM

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • THIS MORNING: Locally dense valley fog through midday
  • EARLY FRIDAY MORNING: A few gusty t-storms possible
  • SATURDAY PM: A period of strong or severe t-storms possible

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The fogbank will thin out through midday and into the afternoon. Sunshine will push temperatures into the 60s before sunset.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, keeping temperatures from falling quite so far. Expect lows in the mid to upper 40s by Thursday morning.

With dry air in place, sunshine and southerly winds look to be enough to push many into the 75-80 degree range. The city is likely to be on the higher end of that scale. Clouds increase as a weakening area of thunderstorms approaching from the west. Some of the t-storms may try to build more south into northern KY into Friday morning. We’ll watch that.

The pattern looks wet and cool for next week.

