FORECAST: Warmest day of 2020 (so far) expected Thursday

- Bringing back the 80s - for some tomorrow
- Storm chances ramp up Satruday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE)- Only a few clouds are expected overnight as high pressure builds in. We'll see temperatures dip, but not a chilly as the past few nights, into the mid to upper 40s.
With high pressure in place you can expect plenty of sunshine and southerly winds with highs in the 75-80 degree range. The heat island of the city will likely have Louisville on the higher end.
Clouds will increase Thursday night as an area of thunderstorms moves through Central Indiana. Some of these storms may clip some of our Southern Indiana and North Central Kentucky counties by Friday morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
Clouds may prevent high temperatures from getting up to 80° on Friday, but it will be close. Storm chances will continue for areas north of I-64.
The long range weather pattern looks cooler and possibly wetter by late next week.
