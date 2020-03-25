Jail employee accused in theft of over $10K in cash

David Eugene Ford, a Hardin County deputy jailer, is charged with theft by unlawful taking of more than $10,000 in cash. (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)
By Charles Gazaway | March 25, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 11:54 AM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A deputy jailer in Hardin County is facing a theft charge involving a large amount of cash.

David Eugene Ford, 58, of Clarkson, was arrested early this morning by the Hardin County Sheriff's Department.

Ford is accused of going to a home in the 11200 block of Salt River Road and taking more than $10,000 in cash. The exact amount of money taken was not listed in Ford’s arrest report.

Investigators say Ford learned where the money had been hidden from a prisoner in his custody.

After a search warrant was served at Ford's home, a large amount of cash was recovered, according to the report.

Ford was booked into the Hardin County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 partially secured bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 3.

