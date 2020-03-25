JCPS works to get laptops to students for at-home learning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is taking the next steps to get students ready for non-traditional learning.
On Tuesday, teachers and staff at Kammerer Middle School collected Chromebooks from their classrooms to make sure they work and then disinfected them so they could be inventoried.
The school district will be distributing the Chromebooks to students to use during the school’s non-traditional instruction plan.
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced that the distict was working to acquire 25,000 Chromebooks so that students would be able to work from home.
The district is working to make sure it’s Google Classroom platform is up and running by April 7.
Pollio is working with Gov. Andy Beshear’s order that schools should remain closed until April 20, allowing students to get their work done from home.
JCPS will be announcing this week how students can apply for one of the district’s Chromebooks.
